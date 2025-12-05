Danse Chroniques Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Danse Chroniques

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-05 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-05

L’univers de Peeping Tom défie la logique du temps et de l’espace quand sa gestuelle défie les lois du corps humain.

.

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 20 23 23 23 billetterie@ste-maxime.fr

English : Dance: Chronicles

The world of Peeping Tom defies the logic of time and space while his gestures defy the laws of the human body.



Each journey with him is an adventure, a unique experience, like this sensory journey to the confines of reality and mythologies, ancient legends and beliefs…

Since the success of its first trilogy, Le Jardin, Le Salon, Le Sous-sol, followed by Père, Mère, Enfants, the star Belgian dance collective founded by Gabriela Carrizo and Franck Chartier has continued to reinvent itself. With each new creation, it imprints its unique and inimitable formal language, a combination of hyperrealist aesthetics and dreamlike qualities, and develops a universe so wildly surreal that it is tinged with humor and absurdity…



Today, he is opening a new chapter in his history with a completely renewed team, while retaining the physical flexibility of his performers, a true signature of his dance-theatre. This is evidenced by his new opus by Gabriela Carrizo, which features five brilliant dancers in the heart of fantastic environments, landscapes that gradually compose themselves proof once again of his scenographic inventiveness to evoke liminal spaces. A way of « encouraging us to reconsider our own history and the evolving perspectives that shape our understanding of the world. »

German :

Peeping Toms Universum widerspricht der Logik von Zeit und Raum, wenn seine Gestik die Gesetze des menschlichen Körpers herausfordert.

Italiano : Danza: cronache

Il mondo di Peeping Tom sfida la logica del tempo e dello spazio, mentre i suoi gesti sfidano le leggi del corpo umano.



Ogni viaggio con lui è un’avventura, un’esperienza unica, come questo viaggio sensoriale ai confini della realtà e delle mitologie, delle antiche leggende e credenze…

Dal successo della sua prima trilogia, Le Jardin, Le Salon, Le Sous-sol, seguita da Père, Mère, Enfants, il celebre collettivo di danza belga fondato da Gabriela Carrizo e Franck Chartier ha continuato a reinventarsi. Con ogni nuova creazione, imprime il suo linguaggio formale unico e inimitabile, una combinazione di estetica iperrealista e qualità oniriche, e sviluppa un universo così selvaggiamente surreale da essere venato di umorismo e assurdità…



Oggi, apre un nuovo capitolo della sua storia con una squadra completamente rinnovata, pur mantenendo la flessibilità fisica dei suoi interpreti, vera e propria firma del suo teatro-danza. Lo dimostra la sua nuova opera di Gabriela Carrizo, che vede cinque brillanti danzatori immersi in ambienti fantastici, paesaggi che si compongono gradualmente a riprova della sua inventiva scenografica per evocare spazi liminali. Un modo per « incoraggiarci a riconsiderare la nostra storia e le prospettive in evoluzione che plasmano la nostra comprensione del mondo ».

Espanol :

El universo de Peeping Tom desafía la lógica del tiempo y el espacio, mientras que sus gestos desafían las leyes del cuerpo humano.

L’événement Danse Chroniques Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-09-04 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime