Danse NÄSS (LES GENS) Théâtre Comoedia Marmande

Danse NÄSS (LES GENS)

Danse NÄSS (LES GENS) Théâtre Comoedia Marmande dimanche 29 mars 2026.

Danse NÄSS (LES GENS)

Théâtre Comoedia 32 Rue Léopold Faye Marmande Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 14 – 14 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-29
fin : 2026-03-29

Date(s) :
2026-03-29

NÄSS (LES GENS) par Le Phare et Fouad Boussouf
NÄSS (LES GENS) par Le Phare Centre chorégraphique national du Havre Normandie et direction par Fouad Boussouf à découvrir au Théâtre Comoedia.
Tout public dès 7 ans   .

Théâtre Comoedia 32 Rue Léopold Faye Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 44 44 

English : Danse NÄSS (LES GENS)

NÄSS (LES GENS) by Le Phare and Fouad Boussouf

German : Danse NÄSS (LES GENS)

NÄSS (DIE MENSCHEN) von Le Phare und Fouad Boussouf

Italiano :

NÄSS (LES GENS) di Le Phare e Fouad Boussouf

Espanol : Danse NÄSS (LES GENS)

NÄSS (LES GENS) de Le Phare y Fouad Boussouf

L’événement Danse NÄSS (LES GENS) Marmande a été mis à jour le 2025-10-06 par OT Val de Garonne