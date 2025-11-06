Danse Noche Flamenco Espace Culturel Liberté Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence

Danse Noche Flamenco

Espace Culturel Liberté 18 rue de la Liberté Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-23 18:45:00

fin : 2026-04-23 18:45:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-23

La Noche Flamenca est une soirée pleine d’émotions, mêlant musique, danse et chant dans un tourbillon envoûtant porté par le duende, cette force mystérieuse et bouleversante, cette âme insaisissable qui traverse l’artiste et touche en plein cœur.

.

Espace Culturel Liberté 18 rue de la Liberté Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence 26320 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 06 42 82 23 centreculturelhispanique@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

La Noche Flamenca is an evening full of emotion, combining music, dance and song in a spellbinding whirlwind driven by duende, that mysterious, overwhelming force, that elusive soul that runs through the artist and touches the heart.

L’événement Danse Noche Flamenco Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par Valence Romans Tourisme