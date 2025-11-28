Danse Travaux publics de Gabriel Um Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle

Danse Travaux publics de Gabriel Um

BUM de Grabiel Um.



Bum, signifie héritage en langue Bassa, parlée au Cameroun. Cette prochaine création de Gabriel Um, danseur et chorégraphe nantais, questionne ce que l’on porte en soi.

.

English : Dance Travaux publics de Gabriel Um

BUM by Grabiel Um.



Bum means heritage in the Bassa language spoken in Cameroon. This next creation by Gabriel Um, a dancer and choreographer from Nantes, questions what we carry within ourselves.

German : Tanz Travaux publics de Gabriel Um

BUM von Grabiel Um.



Bum, bedeutet Erbe in der Sprache der Bassa, die in Kamerun gesprochen wird. Die nächste Kreation von Gabriel Um, Tänzer und Choreograph aus Nantes, stellt die Frage, was man in sich trägt.

Italiano :

BUM di Grabiel Um.



Bum significa patrimonio nella lingua Bassa, parlata in Camerun. La prossima creazione di Gabriel Um, danzatore e coreografo di Nantes, si interroga su ciò che portiamo dentro di noi.

Espanol : Danza Travaux publics de Gabriel Um

BUM de Grabiel Um.



Bum significa herencia en la lengua Bassa, hablada en Camerún. Esta próxima creación de Gabriel Um, bailarín y coreógrafo de Nantes, cuestiona lo que llevamos dentro.

