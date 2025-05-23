De l’Alsace au Gabon, Albert Schweitzer Grenzenlose Menschlichkeit im Denken und Handeln – Guebwiller, 23 mai 2025 14:00, Guebwiller.

Haut-Rhin

5 place Saint Léger Guebwiller Haut-Rhin

Mercredi 2025-05-23 14:00:00

2025-06-11 18:00:00

2025-05-23

2025-05-24

2025-05-28

2025-05-31

2025-06-04

2025-06-07

2025-06-11

Expositions allemande et française consacrées à Albert Schweitzer dans le cadre de l’opération Biling’oh ! et le 150e anniversaire de la naissance d’Albert Schweitzer

Une double exposition consacrée à Albert Schweitzer dans le cadre de Biling 'oh !, l'opération de promotion du bilinguisme portée par la Ville de Guebwiller. De l'Alsace au Gabon, Albert Schweitzer, une exposition en français avec des textes de Matthieu Arnold et une exposition en allemand Grenzenlose Menschlichkeit im Denken und Handeln.

5 place Saint Léger

Guebwiller 68500 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 76 91 57

German and French exhibitions dedicated to Albert Schweitzer as part of the Biling’oh! operation and the 150th anniversary of Albert Schweitzer’s birth

Deutsche und französische Ausstellungen über Albert Schweitzer im Rahmen der Aktion Biling’oh! und des 150. Geburtstages von Albert Schweitzer

Mostre tedesche e francesi dedicate ad Albert Schweitzer nell’ambito dell’operazione Biling’oh! e del 150° anniversario della sua nascita

Exposiciones alemanas y francesas dedicadas a Albert Schweitzer en el marco de la operación Biling’oh! y del 150 aniversario de su nacimiento

