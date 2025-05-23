 De l’Alsace au Gabon, Albert Schweitzer   Grenzenlose Menschlichkeit im Denken und Handeln  – Guebwiller, 23 mai 2025 14:00, Guebwiller.

Expositions allemande et française consacrées à Albert Schweitzer dans le cadre de l’opération Biling’oh ! et le 150e anniversaire de la naissance d’Albert Schweitzer
Une double exposition consacrée à Albert Schweitzer dans le cadre de Biling ‘oh !, l’opération de promotion du bilinguisme portée par la Ville de Guebwiller.  De l’Alsace au Gabon, Albert Schweitzer  , une exposition en français avec des textes de Matthieu Arnold et une exposition en allemand  Grenzenlose Menschlichkeit im Denken und Handeln  . 0  .

5 place Saint Léger
Guebwiller 68500 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 76 91 57 

English :

German and French exhibitions dedicated to Albert Schweitzer as part of the Biling’oh! operation and the 150th anniversary of Albert Schweitzer’s birth

German :

Deutsche und französische Ausstellungen über Albert Schweitzer im Rahmen der Aktion Biling’oh! und des 150. Geburtstages von Albert Schweitzer

Italiano :

Mostre tedesche e francesi dedicate ad Albert Schweitzer nell’ambito dell’operazione Biling’oh! e del 150° anniversario della sua nascita

Espanol :

Exposiciones alemanas y francesas dedicadas a Albert Schweitzer en el marco de la operación Biling’oh! y del 150 aniversario de su nacimiento

