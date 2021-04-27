DE L’ÉGLISE DE NOTRE DAME À L’ÉGLISE DE LAPLAGNE Condom Gers

DE L’ÉGLISE DE NOTRE DAME À L’ÉGLISE DE LAPLAGNE Office de Tourisme de la Ténarèze 32100 Condom Gers Occitanie

Chemin impraticable actuellement pour des raisons de sécurité.

Chemin de randonnée N°33 3h 10,5 km Moyen.

Cheminez entre l’ancien castelnau de Gazaupouy qui a conservé ses remparts et une porte en arc brisé qui vous amène à son église d’origine romane, devenue gothique, et le hameau de Laplagne qui abrite une église de campagne dans un écrin de verdure.

http://www.tourisme-condom.com/ +33 5 62 28 00 80

English :

The path is currently impassable for safety reasons.

Hiking trail N°33 3h 10,5 km Medium.

Walk between the old castelnau of Gazaupouy which has kept its ramparts and a pointed arch door which leads you to its church of Romanesque origin, which became Gothic, and the hamlet of Laplagne which shelters a country church in a green setting.

Deutsch :

Weg derzeit aus Sicherheitsgründen unpassierbar.

Wanderweg Nr. 33 3 Std. 10,5 km Mittel.

Wandern Sie zwischen dem alten Castelnau de Gazaupouy, das seine Stadtmauern und ein Spitzbogentor bewahrt hat, das Sie zu seiner ursprünglich romanischen, später gotischen Kirche führt, und dem Weiler Laplagne, der eine Landkirche inmitten von Grün beherbergt.

Italiano :

Il sentiero è attualmente impraticabile per motivi di sicurezza.

Sentiero escursionistico N°33 3h 10,5 km Medio.

Passeggiate tra l’antico castelnau di Gazaupouy, che ha conservato i suoi bastioni e un portale a sesto acuto che conduce alla sua chiesa originaria romanica, poi divenuta gotica, e la frazione di Laplagne, che ospita una chiesa di campagna immersa nel verde.

Español :

El camino es actualmente intransitable por razones de seguridad.

Ruta de senderismo N°33 3h 10,5 km Media.

Pasee entre el antiguo castelnau de Gazaupouy, que conserva sus murallas y una puerta de arco apuntado que le conduce a su iglesia románica original, que se convirtió en gótica, y la aldea de Laplagne, que alberga una iglesia rural en un entorno verde.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2021-04-27 par Comité Départemental du Tourisme du Gers en Gascogne