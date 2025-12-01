DÉAMBULATION DU PÈRE NOËL Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon

DÉAMBULATION DU PÈRE NOËL

Début : 2025-12-24 17:00:00

fin : 2025-12-24 19:00:00

2025-12-24

Le moment tant attendu est enfin arrivé! Le Père Noël parcourt les rues, l’allée d’Etigny et le Marché de Noël, distribuant ses friandises. Il sera disponible pour les photos.

Allées d’Etigny ALLEES D’ETIGNY Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

The long-awaited moment has finally arrived! Santa Claus roams the streets, the allée d’Etigny and the Christmas Market, handing out his sweets. He will be available for photos.

