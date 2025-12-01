DÉAMBULATION FANFARE DE NOËL Saint-Gaudens
DÉAMBULATION FANFARE DE NOËL Saint-Gaudens samedi 13 décembre 2025.
CENTRE VILLE Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-12-13 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-21 17:30:00
2025-12-13 2025-12-20 2025-12-21 2025-12-22 2025-12-23
Laissez-vous emporter par la magie de Noël en musique suivez la déambulation enchantée de notre fanfare et vivez un moment féérique au cœur des fêtes !
La Fanfare de Noël, accompagnée du Père Noël et/ou de Mickey et Minnie !
CENTRE VILLE Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 78 00
English :
Let yourself be carried away by the magic of Christmas in music: follow the enchanted stroll of our brass band and experience a magical moment in the heart of the festive season!
L’événement DÉAMBULATION FANFARE DE NOËL Saint-Gaudens a été mis à jour le 2025-11-28 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE