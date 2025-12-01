DÉAMBULATION FANFARE DE NOËL

CENTRE VILLE Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-21 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13 2025-12-20 2025-12-21 2025-12-22 2025-12-23

Laissez-vous emporter par la magie de Noël en musique suivez la déambulation enchantée de notre fanfare et vivez un moment féérique au cœur des fêtes !

La Fanfare de Noël, accompagnée du Père Noël et/ou de Mickey et Minnie ! .

CENTRE VILLE Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 78 00

English :

Let yourself be carried away by the magic of Christmas in music: follow the enchanted stroll of our brass band and experience a magical moment in the heart of the festive season!

L’événement DÉAMBULATION FANFARE DE NOËL Saint-Gaudens a été mis à jour le 2025-11-28 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE