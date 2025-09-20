Débat citoyen Agriculture, santé & environnement comprendre, agir, débattre Espace Encan La Rochelle

Débat citoyen Agriculture, santé & environnement comprendre, agir, débattre Espace Encan La Rochelle samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Débat citoyen Agriculture, santé & environnement comprendre, agir, débattre

Espace Encan Espace Encan Quai Louis Prunier La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Trois tables rondes citoyennes pour comprendre les impacts des pollutions sur la santé, agir face aux pesticides de synthèse et penser une véritable transition agricole. Une réponse citoyenne pour la santé et la protection de l’environnement.

.

Espace Encan Espace Encan Quai Louis Prunier La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English : Citizen debate Agriculture, health & the environment: understanding, acting, debating

Three citizen roundtables to understand the impact of pollution on health, take action against synthetic pesticides and think about a genuine agricultural transition. A citizen?s response for health and environmental protection.

German : Bürgerdebatte Landwirtschaft, Gesundheit & Umwelt: verstehen, handeln, diskutieren

Drei Diskussionsrunden für Bürger, um die Auswirkungen der Umweltverschmutzung auf die Gesundheit zu verstehen, gegen synthetische Pestizide vorzugehen und einen echten Übergang in der Landwirtschaft zu planen. Eine Bürgerantwort für Gesundheit und Umweltschutz.

Italiano :

Tre tavole rotonde di cittadini per capire l’impatto dell’inquinamento sulla salute, agire contro i pesticidi di sintesi e pensare a una vera transizione agricola. Una risposta pubblica per proteggere la salute e l’ambiente.

Espanol : Debate ciudadano Agricultura, salud y medio ambiente: comprender, actuar, debatir

Tres mesas redondas ciudadanas para comprender el impacto de la contaminación en la salud, actuar contra los pesticidas sintéticos y reflexionar sobre una auténtica transición agrícola. Una respuesta ciudadana para proteger la salud y el medio ambiente.

L’événement Débat citoyen Agriculture, santé & environnement comprendre, agir, débattre La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-08-01 par La Rochelle Tourisme