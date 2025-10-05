Débat/rencontre L’intelligence naturelle dans le monde animal Musée Crozatier Le Puy-en-Velay

Débat/rencontre L’intelligence naturelle dans le monde animal Musée Crozatier Le Puy-en-Velay dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

Débat/rencontre L’intelligence naturelle dans le monde animal

Musée Crozatier 2 rue Antoine Martin Le Puy-en-Velay Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-05 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-05 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-05

Le monde animal s’est diversifié en s’adaptant à son environnement grâce aux mutations génétiques et à la sélection naturelle, comme l’a théorisé Darwin. Le stand de PANPA illustrera cette diversité en lien avec la faune de la galerie zoologique.

.

Musée Crozatier 2 rue Antoine Martin Le Puy-en-Velay 43000 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 06 62 40

English :

The animal world has diversified by adapting to its environment through genetic mutation and natural selection, as Darwin theorized. The PANPA stand will illustrate this diversity in relation to the fauna of the zoological gallery.

German :

Die Tierwelt hat sich durch die Anpassung an ihre Umwelt dank genetischer Mutationen und natürlicher Selektion diversifiziert, wie Darwin theoretisiert hat. Der PANPA-Stand wird diese Vielfalt in Verbindung mit der Tierwelt der Zoologischen Galerie veranschaulichen.

Italiano :

Il mondo animale si è diversificato adattandosi all’ambiente attraverso la mutazione genetica e la selezione naturale, come teorizzato da Darwin. Lo stand PANPA illustrerà questa diversità in relazione alla fauna della galleria zoologica.

Espanol :

El mundo animal se ha diversificado adaptándose a su entorno mediante la mutación genética y la selección natural, como teorizó Darwin. El stand de la PANPA ilustrará esta diversidad en relación con la fauna de la galería zoológica.

L’événement Débat/rencontre L’intelligence naturelle dans le monde animal Le Puy-en-Velay a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay