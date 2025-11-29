Décorations de Noël Ervy-le-Châtel
Samedi 29 novembre ERVY-LE-CHATEL Décorations de Noël. De 10h30 à 12h et 14h30 à 16h à la médiathèque Thibaud de Champagne à Ervy-le-Châtel.
Création de décorations de Noël. De 6 à 10 ans.
Inscriptions obligatoires au +33 (0)3 25 81 64 32 ou mediatheque.thibaud.de.champagne@wanadoo.fr .
4 rue Louis Pasteur Ervy-le-Châtel 10130 Aube Grand Est +33 3 25 81 64 32 mediatheque.thibaud.de.champagne@wanadoo.fr
