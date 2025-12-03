DECORER LES VITRES DU MINILAB Médiathèque Mayenne
DECORER LES VITRES DU MINILAB Médiathèque Mayenne mercredi 3 décembre 2025.
DECORER LES VITRES DU MINILAB
Médiathèque Esplalande François Mitterand Mayenne Mayenne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-03 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-03
Date(s) :
2025-12-03
Venez décorer et colorier les vitres du Minilab.
Gratuit sans inscription (dans la limite des places disponibles) .
Médiathèque Esplalande François Mitterand Mayenne 53100 Mayenne Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 11 19 71 mediatheque@legrandnord.fr
English :
Come and decorate and color the Minilab windows.
German :
Kommt und dekoriert und färbt die Fenster des Minilabs.
Italiano :
Venite a decorare e colorare le finestre del Minilab.
Espanol :
Ven a decorar y colorear las ventanas del Minilab.
L’événement DECORER LES VITRES DU MINILAB Mayenne a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par OT Vallée de Haute Mayenne Bureau de Mayenne