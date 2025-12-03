DECORER LES VITRES DU MINILAB Médiathèque Mayenne

DECORER LES VITRES DU MINILAB

Médiathèque Esplalande François Mitterand Mayenne Mayenne

Début : 2025-12-03 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-03

2025-12-03

Venez décorer et colorier les vitres du Minilab.

Gratuit sans inscription (dans la limite des places disponibles) .

Médiathèque Esplalande François Mitterand Mayenne 53100 Mayenne Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 11 19 71 mediatheque@legrandnord.fr

English :

Come and decorate and color the Minilab windows.

German :

Kommt und dekoriert und färbt die Fenster des Minilabs.

Italiano :

Venite a decorare e colorare le finestre del Minilab.

Espanol :

Ven a decorar y colorear las ventanas del Minilab.

