Informations pratiques

Nyer

DÉCOUVERT DES ÉDIFICES RELIGIEUX DE NYER-EN

Nyer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Pour les JEP 2026, l’association de sauvegarde du patrimoine de Nyer ouvre les portes de trois édifices religieux dans un objectif de valorisation et d’accessibilité au grand publics : les églises Saint-Jacques et Notre-Dame de la Roca de Nyer et l’église Saint-Just-et-Saint-Pasteur à En.

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Nyer 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 34 50 56 74

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English :

For the 2026 European Heritage Days, the Nyer Heritage Preservation Association is opening the doors to three religious buildings with the goal of promoting them and making them accessible to the general public: the churches of Saint-Jacques and Notre-Dame de la Roca in Nyer, and the church of Saint-Just-et-Saint-Pasteur in En.

L’événement DÉCOUVERT DES ÉDIFICES RELIGIEUX DE NYER-EN Nyer a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO