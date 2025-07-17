DECOUVERTE DES PLANTES MEDICINALES Les Angles 17 juillet 2025 09:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

DECOUVERTE DES PLANTES MEDICINALES Lac de Balcère Les Angles Pyrénées-Orientales

Jeudi 17 juillet Découverte des plantes médicinales. Sortie proposée par Anne Marie Pujol, botaniste.

Reconnaître et utiliser les plantes pour le bien-être au quotidien. Inscription obligatoire au 06.07.10.29.18.

Rdv au Lac de Balcère. Tarif: 25€ …

Lac de Balcère

Les Angles 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 10 29 18

English :

Thursday July 17 Discover medicinal plants. Suggested by botanist Anne Marie Pujol.

Recognize and use plants for everyday well-being. Registration required on 06.07.10.29.18.

Meeting point at Lac de Balcère. Price: 25?

German :

Donnerstag, 17. Juli Entdeckung von Heilpflanzen. Von der Botanikerin Anne Marie Pujol vorgeschlagener Ausflug.

Erkennen und Verwenden von Pflanzen für das tägliche Wohlbefinden. Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06.07.10.29.18.

Treffpunkt am See von Balcère. Preis: 25?

Italiano :

Giovedì 17 luglio: scoperta delle piante medicinali. A cura della botanica Anne Marie Pujol.

Riconoscere e utilizzare le piante per il benessere quotidiano. Iscrizione obbligatoria il 06.07.10.29.18.

Punto d’incontro al Lac de Balcère. Prezzo: 25?

Espanol :

Jueves 17 de julio Descubra las plantas medicinales. Organizado por la botánica Anne Marie Pujol.

Reconocer y utilizar las plantas para el bienestar cotidiano. Inscripción obligatoria el 06.07.10.29.18.

Punto de encuentro en el lago de Balcère. Precio: 25?

