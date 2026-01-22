DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon
Place Gabriel Rouy HALLES Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Début : 2026-02-23 14:00:00
fin : 2026-02-25 16:30:00
2026-02-23 2026-02-25 2026-02-27
Randonnée modérée. Bonne condition physique. A partir de 14 ans.
Équipement à prévoir des chaussures confortables et un sac à dos léger, de l’eau et des encas.
23/02 boucle au départ de la halle de Luchon
25/02 depuis St-Mamet passerelle Péquerin
27/02 depuis Badech cascade de Juzet
Inscription au bureau des sports de la Mairie. 5 .
Place Gabriel Rouy HALLES Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75
English :
Moderate hiking. Good physical condition. From 14 years of age.
Equipment to bring: comfortable shoes and light rucksack, water and snacks.
02/23: loop starting from Luchon market hall
02/25: from St-Mamet: Péquerin footbridge
02/27: from Badech: Juzet waterfall
