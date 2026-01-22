DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon

DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS

Place Gabriel Rouy HALLES Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-23 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-25 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-23 2026-02-25 2026-02-27

Randonnée modérée. Bonne condition physique. A partir de 14 ans.

Équipement à prévoir des chaussures confortables et un sac à dos léger, de l’eau et des encas.

23/02 boucle au départ de la halle de Luchon

25/02 depuis St-Mamet passerelle Péquerin

27/02 depuis Badech cascade de Juzet

Inscription au bureau des sports de la Mairie. 5 .

Place Gabriel Rouy HALLES Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75

English :

Moderate hiking. Good physical condition. From 14 years of age.

Equipment to bring: comfortable shoes and light rucksack, water and snacks.

02/23: loop starting from Luchon market hall

02/25: from St-Mamet: Péquerin footbridge

02/27: from Badech: Juzet waterfall

