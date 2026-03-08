Découverte du Golf Vichy Vitalité Sporting Club De Vichy Bellerive-sur-Allier

Découverte du Golf Vichy Vitalité

Sporting Club De Vichy 5 allée Georges Baugnies Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-26 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-26 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-26 2026-05-24 2026-06-21

Dans le cadre du programme Vichy Vitalité, Sporting Golf Vichy propose des séances gratuites de découverte du Golf

Renseignements et inscription par téléphone.

.

English :

As part of the Vichy Vitalité program, Sporting Golf Vichy offers free discovery sessions: Golf

Information and registration by telephone.

L’événement Découverte du Golf Vichy Vitalité Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-03-08 par Vichy Destinations