Découverte du Golf Vichy Vitalité Sporting Club De Vichy Bellerive-sur-Allier
Découverte du Golf Vichy Vitalité Sporting Club De Vichy Bellerive-sur-Allier dimanche 26 avril 2026.
Découverte du Golf Vichy Vitalité
Sporting Club De Vichy 5 allée Georges Baugnies Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-26 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-26 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-26 2026-05-24 2026-06-21
Dans le cadre du programme Vichy Vitalité, Sporting Golf Vichy propose des séances gratuites de découverte du Golf
Renseignements et inscription par téléphone.
.
Sporting Club De Vichy 5 allée Georges Baugnies Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 32 39 11
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As part of the Vichy Vitalité program, Sporting Golf Vichy offers free discovery sessions: Golf
Information and registration by telephone.
L’événement Découverte du Golf Vichy Vitalité Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-03-08 par Vichy Destinations