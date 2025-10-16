DECOUVRIR LE FABLAB SAPIENS AVEC LE CERCLE DE LA MC23 ANERES Anères

DECOUVRIR LE FABLAB SAPIENS AVEC LE CERCLE DE LA MC23

ANERES 7 rue du Tonkin Anères Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-10-16 18:30:00

2025-10-16

Vous êtes curieux, rejoignez le cercle MC23 pour échanger, partager et découvrir .

Le jeudi 16 octobre , il vous propose de découvrir Le Fablab , son fonctionnement et ses outils de fabrications numériques

ANERES 7 rue du Tonkin Anères 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 98 86 69 contact@23aneres.org

English :

If you’re curious, join the MC23 circle to exchange, share and discover.

On Thursday, October 16, discover the Fablab, how it works and its digital fabrication tools

German :

Wenn Sie neugierig sind, schließen Sie sich dem MC23-Kreis an, um sich auszutauschen, zu teilen und zu entdecken.

Am Donnerstag, den 16. Oktober, bietet er Ihnen die Möglichkeit, das Fablab, seine Funktionsweise und seine digitalen Fertigungswerkzeuge zu entdecken

Italiano :

Se siete curiosi, unitevi al circolo MC23 per parlare, condividere e scoprire.

Giovedì 16 ottobre, scoprite il Fablab, il suo funzionamento e i suoi strumenti di produzione digitale

Espanol :

Si siente curiosidad, únase al círculo MC23 para hablar, compartir y descubrir.

El jueves 16 de octubre, descubre el Fablab, su funcionamiento y sus herramientas de producción digital

