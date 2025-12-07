Dédicace Christian Barth Centre commercial Géric Thionville

Dédicace Christian Barth

Centre commercial Géric 4 rue du Maillet Thionville Moselle

Gratuit

Christian Barth est l’auteur des quatre livres Les Aventures de Luc Vilmeidr.Tout public

Centre commercial Géric 4 rue du Maillet Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 57 18 42 hislerbdbis@orange.fr

Christian Barth is the author of the four books Les Aventures de Luc Vilmeidr.

