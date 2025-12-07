Dédicace Christian Barth Centre commercial Géric Thionville

Dédicace Christian Barth

Dédicace Christian Barth Centre commercial Géric Thionville dimanche 7 décembre 2025.

Dédicace Christian Barth

Centre commercial Géric 4 rue du Maillet Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-07 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-12-07

Christian Barth est l’auteur des quatre livres Les Aventures de Luc Vilmeidr.Tout public
0  .

Centre commercial Géric 4 rue du Maillet Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 57 18 42  hislerbdbis@orange.fr

English :

Christian Barth is the author of the four books Les Aventures de Luc Vilmeidr.

L’événement Dédicace Christian Barth Thionville a été mis à jour le 2025-12-03 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME