Dédicace Jean Paul Korzec Centre commercial Géric Thionville

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Thionville

Dédicace Jean Paul Korzec

Centre commercial Géric 4 rue du Maillet Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-09-12 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-12 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-12

La vigne des secrets est un roman d’émotion et de lumière, où l’amour et la liberté se cultivent comme un grand cru avec patience, passion… et un brin d’audace.

Elle pensait avoir trouvé son équilibre…

Entre les vignes de Remerschen, un amour qui défie les frontières et les ombres du passé, Odile découvre que rien n’est jamais acquis.

Trahisons, passions, voyages aux quatre coins du monde chaque choix la rapproche d’une vérité essentielle… celle de vivre pleinement, quoi qu’il en coûte.

De Punta Cana à Moscou, de Miami à Netanya, ses pas la mènent dans un tourbillon d’événements où se mêlent affaires, secrets et rencontres décisives. Dans cette vie où tout peut basculer, Odile devra décider rester spectatrice ou devenir l’actrice principale de son propre destin.Tout public

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Centre commercial Géric 4 rue du Maillet Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 57 18 42 hislerbdbis@orange.fr

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English :

*The Vineyard of Secrets* is a novel of emotion and light, where love and freedom are cultivated like a fine wine: with patience, passion… and a touch of daring.

She thought she had found her balance…

Amid the vineyards of Remerschen, with a love that defies borders and the shadows of the past, Odile discovers that nothing is ever guaranteed.

Betrayals, passions, journeys to the four corners of the world: each choice brings her closer to an essential truth… that of living life to the fullest, whatever the cost.

From Punta Cana to Moscow, from Miami to Netanya, her path leads her into a whirlwind of events where business, secrets, and fateful encounters intertwine. In this life where everything can change in an instant, Odile must decide: will she remain a spectator, or will she become the leading actress in her own destiny?

L’événement Dédicace Jean Paul Korzec Thionville a été mis à jour le 2026-08-30 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME