Dédicace Patrick-Serge Boutsindi Thionville

46 rue de Paris Thionville Moselle
Gratuit
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-11-12 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-12 18:00:00
2025-11-12
Vous le connaissez Patrick-Serge Boutsindi est un habitué de notre librairie, cet auteur local a l’habitude de s’asseoir à notre table de dédicaces. Il revient pour cette fin d’année avec un nouvel ouvrage, La natte de Nancy .
Venez découvrir ce roman, ainsi que ses livres pour la jeunesse ou ses autres récits dans notre librairie !Tout public
46 rue de Paris Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 85 61 01 thionvillecentre@hisler.fr
English :
You know him: Patrick-Serge Boutsindi is a regular at our bookshop, this local author is used to sitting at our signing table. He’s back for the end of the year with a new book, La natte de Nancy .
Come and discover this novel, as well as his books for young people and his other stories, in our bookshop!
German :
Sie kennen ihn: Patrick-Serge Boutsindi ist ein Stammgast in unserer Buchhandlung, dieser lokale Autor setzt sich gewöhnlich an unseren Signiertisch. Zum Jahresende kehrt er mit einem neuen Werk zurück: La natte de Nancy (Die Matte von Nancy).
Entdecken Sie diesen Roman, sowie seine Jugendbücher oder andere Erzählungen in unserer Buchhandlung!
Italiano :
Lo conoscete: Patrick-Serge Boutsindi è un habitué della nostra libreria, questo autore locale è abituato a sedersi al nostro tavolo degli autografi. Torna a fine anno con un nuovo libro, La natte de Nancy .
Venite a scoprire questo romanzo, così come i suoi libri per ragazzi e le altre sue storie, nella nostra libreria!
Espanol :
Ya le conoce: Patrick-Serge Boutsindi es un asiduo de nuestra librería, este autor local está acostumbrado a sentarse en nuestra mesa de firmas. Vuelve a finales de año con un nuevo libro, La natte de Nancy .
Venga a descubrir esta novela, así como sus libros juveniles y otros relatos, en nuestra librería
