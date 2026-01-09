DEDO Apocalypse now now Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) Freyming-Merlebach

DEDO Apocalypse now now

Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach Moselle

Tarif : 22 EUR

Samedi 2026-02-07 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-07 21:45:00

2026-02-07

BONNE NOUVELLE PRODUCTIONS & FRENETIC ARTS présentent

DEDO

“APOCALYPSE NOW NOW”

Dedo revient sur scène avec un tout nouveau spectacle aussi corrosif que délirant.

Préparez-vous à être entraîné dans un tourbillon d’absurde, d’humour noir et de réflexions acerbes dont l’œil du cyclone est la question brûlante la fin du monde est-elle pour la semaine prochaine un peu avant midi ?…

Avec son style unique, alliant ironie mordante et philosophie Rock’n’roll, il explore les signes d’un effondrement qui se rapproche dangereusement …

Entre un perroquet obsessionnel, un robot humoriste ou un japonais agressif mais gourmet, vous avez quelques ingrédients d’un one-man-show explosif et percutant qui nous rappelle qu’au milieu du chaos, il reste toujours l’humour en guise de pansement, qui rend le futur, même apocalyptique, plus supportable.

Mais c’est quand même mieux si vous avez une mutuelle.

Placement libre assis.Tout public

Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 00 77 57

English :

BONNE NOUVELLE PRODUCTIONS & FRENETIC ARTS present

DEDO

?APOCALYPSE NOW NOW?

Dedo returns to the stage with a brand new show that’s as corrosive as it is delirious.

Prepare to be swept up in a whirlwind of absurdity, black humour and biting reflections, with the burning question at the heart of the storm: is the world coming to an end a little before noon next week?…

With his unique style, combining biting irony and rock?n?roll philosophy, he explores the signs of a collapse that is getting dangerously close …

With an obsessive parrot, a humoristic robot and an aggressive but gourmet Japanese man, you’ve got the ingredients for an explosive, hard-hitting one-man show that reminds us that, in the midst of chaos, there’s always humor as a band-aid, making even the apocalyptic future more bearable.

But it’s still better if you have a health insurance plan.

Free seating.

