DEE DEE BRIDGEWATER Théâtre Raymond Devos Tourcoing

Dee Dee Bridgewater – We Exist!
Mardi 14 octobre 2025
20h00 (ouverture des portes à 19h00)
Théâtre municipal Raymond Devos – Place du Théâtre, Tourcoing
Tarifs : 10 à 38€
Icône du jazz vocal, lauréate de plusieurs Grammy Awards, Dee Dee Bridgewater revient sur scène avec We Exist!, un projet à la fois puissant et lumineux, porté par un quartet 100% féminin.
Un hommage vibrant aux voix militantes qui ont marqué l’histoire du jazz et des droits civiques : Nina Simone, Ray Charles, Billy Taylor, Abbey Lincoln…
Bar et petite restauration sur place dès 19h00
WE EXIST !
