DEEP PURPLE MACHINE Thézan-lès-Béziers
DEEP PURPLE MACHINE Thézan-lès-Béziers samedi 28 mars 2026.
DEEP PURPLE MACHINE
2 rue antoine de St Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-28
fin : 2026-03-28
Date(s) :
2026-03-28
André THUS rêvait de créer un SHOW LIVE DEEP PURPLE digne de ce nom .
Le rêve devient réalité lorsque enfin il trouve l’oiseau rare, le chanteur idéal !
La voix est à l’image du célèbre groupe incroyable, exceptionnelle,
à la foi“ ronde “ et “éraillée”, mais surtout capable de chanter en suraigüe. Tarif 12€.
Hallucinant !
2 rue antoine de St Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 67 09
English :
André THUS dreamed of creating a LIVE DEEP PURPLE SHOW worthy of the name.
The dream became reality when he finally found the rare bird, the ideal singer!
The voice is just like the famous band: incredible, exceptional,
both ?round? and ?hoarse?, but above all able to sing in the highest register. Price 12?
Amazing!
L’événement DEEP PURPLE MACHINE Thézan-lès-Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-02-02 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS