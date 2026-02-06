DEEP PURPLE MACHINE Thézan-lès-Béziers

DEEP PURPLE MACHINE

2 rue antoine de St Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28

fin : 2026-03-28

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

André THUS rêvait de créer un SHOW LIVE DEEP PURPLE digne de ce nom .

Le rêve devient réalité lorsque enfin il trouve l’oiseau rare, le chanteur idéal !

La voix est à l’image du célèbre groupe incroyable, exceptionnelle,

à la foi“ ronde “ et “éraillée”, mais surtout capable de chanter en suraigüe. Tarif 12€.

Hallucinant !

2 rue antoine de St Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 67 09

English :

André THUS dreamed of creating a LIVE DEEP PURPLE SHOW worthy of the name.

The dream became reality when he finally found the rare bird, the ideal singer!

The voice is just like the famous band: incredible, exceptional,

both ?round? and ?hoarse?, but above all able to sing in the highest register. Price 12?

Amazing!

