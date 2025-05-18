Défi famille – Départ nouveau mur Escalade Pornic, 18 mai 2025 10:00, Pornic.

Loire-Atlantique

Défi famille Départ nouveau mur Escalade Complexe Sportif du Val St Martin Pornic Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-05-18 10:00:00

fin : 2025-05-18 10:00:00

2025-05-18

Défi Famille proposé par l’association PORNIC MULTISPORT, des ateliers sportifs et de nombreuses épreuves à réaliser en famille seront organisés.

Des jeux de pleine nature pour toute la famille seront également mis à disposition des participants pendant la journée.

3 parcours seront proposés en fonction de l’âge des enfants (à partir de 4 ans). .

Départ nouveau mur Escalade Complexe Sportif du Val St Martin

Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 6 71 60 24 24

The PORNIC MULTISPORT association offers a Family Challenge, with sports workshops and a range of events for the whole family.

Défi Famille (Familienherausforderung), die vom Verein PORNIC MULTISPORT angeboten wird. Es werden sportliche Workshops und zahlreiche Prüfungen organisiert, die von der ganzen Familie absolviert werden können.

L’associazione PORNIC MULTISPORT organizza una Family Challenge, con laboratori sportivi e una serie di eventi per tutta la famiglia.

La asociación PORNIC MULTISPORT organiza un Desafío Familiar, con talleres deportivos y diversas actividades para toda la familia.

