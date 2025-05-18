Défi famille – Départ nouveau mur Escalade Pornic, 18 mai 2025 10:00, Pornic.
Loire-Atlantique
Défi famille Départ nouveau mur Escalade Complexe Sportif du Val St Martin Pornic Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-18 10:00:00
fin : 2025-05-18 10:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-18
Défi Famille proposé par l’association PORNIC MULTISPORT, des ateliers sportifs et de nombreuses épreuves à réaliser en famille seront organisés.
Des jeux de pleine nature pour toute la famille seront également mis à disposition des participants pendant la journée.
3 parcours seront proposés en fonction de l’âge des enfants (à partir de 4 ans). .
Départ nouveau mur Escalade Complexe Sportif du Val St Martin
Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 6 71 60 24 24
English :
The PORNIC MULTISPORT association offers a Family Challenge, with sports workshops and a range of events for the whole family.
German :
Défi Famille (Familienherausforderung), die vom Verein PORNIC MULTISPORT angeboten wird. Es werden sportliche Workshops und zahlreiche Prüfungen organisiert, die von der ganzen Familie absolviert werden können.
Italiano :
L’associazione PORNIC MULTISPORT organizza una Family Challenge, con laboratori sportivi e una serie di eventi per tutta la famiglia.
Espanol :
La asociación PORNIC MULTISPORT organiza un Desafío Familiar, con talleres deportivos y diversas actividades para toda la familia.
L’événement Défi famille Pornic a été mis à jour le 2025-05-14 par I_OT Pornic