Défi Fou

Sampigny Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-23 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-23

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Le Défi fou est une épreuve d’endurance trail et marche organisée à Sampigny (Meuse). Il

consiste à réaliser un maximum de boucles avec un départ toutes les heures.

Défi Fou Circuit TRAIL

la course se déroule sur une boucle de 6.2 km pour 210 m de D+.

Défi Fou Circuit MARCHE c’est une boucle de 4.7 km pour 160 m de D+.

Elle mènera les Trailers et Marcheurs en forêt puis son court passage dans le village les conduira à la ligne d’arrivée par l’auto-cross.

> DISTANCES ET TARIFS

TRAIL: DEFI FOU BOUCLE DE 6,2km 25 euros

MARCHE PARCOURS MARCHE BOUCLE DE 4 ,6km 15 euros

> HORAIRES DE DEPART

Départ à 9h pour la 1ère boucle puis toutes les heures.

9h00 DEFI FOU boucle de 6,2 km

9h00 MARCHE Boucle de 4,7km

> RETRAIT DES DOSSARDS

Le vendredi 22 mai de 17h à 18h à l’auto-cross de Sampigny.

Le samedi 23 mai de 7h30 à 8h30 à l’auto-cross de Sampigny.

Les dossards devront rester épinglés sur la poitrine ou être apparent jusqu’à la fin de votre participation.

Il n’y aura pas d’inscription sur place et de demande de remboursement de dossard possible.

> INFORMATIONS DIVERSES

Clôture des inscriptions pour le Défi Fou le jeudi 21 mai 2026 à 14h00.Tout public

15 .

Sampigny 55300 Meuse Grand Est

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Défi fou is an endurance trail and walking event held in Sampigny (Meuse). It

consists of completing a maximum number of loops, starting every hour.

Défi Fou Circuit TRAIL

the race takes place on a 6.2 km loop with 210 m of D+.

Défi Fou Circuit MARCHE: a 4.7 km loop with 160 m D+.

It takes Trailers and Walkers through the forest, then a short passage through the village to the finish line via the auto-cross.

> DISTANCES AND PRICES

TRAIL: DEFI FOU BOUCLE DE 6,2km 25 euros

WALK: 4.6km BOUCLE WALK COURSE: 15 euros

> STARTING TIMES

Start at 9 a.m. for the 1st loop, then every hour thereafter.

9h00 DEFI FOU 6.2 km loop

9:00 a.m. WALK 4.7 km loop

> NUMBER WITHDRAWAL

Friday May 22 from 5pm to 6pm at the Sampigny autocross.

Saturday May 23 from 7.30am to 8.30am at the Sampigny autocross.

Bib numbers must remain pinned to the chest or visible until the end of your participation.

There will be no on-the-spot registration and no request for bib refunds.

> OTHER INFORMATION

Registration for the Défi Fou closes at 2pm on Thursday May 21, 2026.

L’événement Défi Fou Sampigny a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE