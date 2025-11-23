DÉFILE DES LANTERNES LUMINEUSES Béziers

DÉFILE DES LANTERNES LUMINEUSES

Allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault

Début : 2025-12-27

fin : 2025-12-27

2025-12-27

Distribution des lampions aux enfants au pied de la statue Paul Riquet et défilé en compagnie de La Pena de Noël.

Allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 73 73

English :

Distribution of lanterns to the children at the foot of the Paul Riquet statue and parade in the company of La Pena de Noël.

German :

Verteilung von Lampions an die Kinder am Fuße der Paul-Riquet-Statue und Umzug in Begleitung von La Pena de Noël.

Italiano :

Distribuzione di lanterne ai bambini ai piedi della statua di Paul Riquet e sfilata in compagnia de La Pena de Noël.

Espanol :

Reparto de farolillos a los niños al pie de la estatua de Paul Riquet y desfile en compañía de la Peña de Noël.

