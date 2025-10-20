DÉFILÉ DES RÉSIDENTIELS Les Résidentiels Saint-Brevin-les-Pins

Les Résidentiels Allée Jean-Claude Brialy Saint-Brevin-les-Pins Loire-Atlantique

Venez découvrir les collections automne-hiver de plusieurs enseignes.

Les enfants de l’ACLEJ et les résidents se prêtent au jeu du mannequinat pour cette occasion.

Lundi 20 Octobre à 14h30

Sur inscription 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.fr

Les Résidentiels Allée Jean-Claude Brialy Saint-Brevin-les-Pins 44250 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 21 21 21 com@residentiels.fr

English :

Come and discover the autumn-winter collections of several brands.

ACLEJ children and residents will be modeling for the occasion.

Monday October 20 at 2:30pm

Registration: 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.fr

German :

Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie die Herbst- und Winterkollektionen verschiedener Einzelhändler.

Die Kinder der ACLEJ und die Bewohner stellen sich zu diesem Anlass als Models zur Verfügung.

Montag, 20. Oktober um 14.30 Uhr

Nach Anmeldung: 02 40 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.fr

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire le collezioni autunno-inverno di diversi marchi.

I bambini e i residenti di ACLEJ faranno da modelli per l’occasione.

Lunedì 20 ottobre alle 14.30

Iscrizioni: 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.fr

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir las colecciones otoño-invierno de varias marcas.

Los niños y residentes de la ACLEJ serán modelos para la ocasión.

Lunes 20 de octubre a las 14.30 h

Inscripción: 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.fr

