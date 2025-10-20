DÉFILÉ DES RÉSIDENTIELS Les Résidentiels Saint-Brevin-les-Pins
DÉFILÉ DES RÉSIDENTIELS Les Résidentiels Saint-Brevin-les-Pins lundi 20 octobre 2025.
DÉFILÉ DES RÉSIDENTIELS
Les Résidentiels Allée Jean-Claude Brialy Saint-Brevin-les-Pins Loire-Atlantique
Début : 2025-10-20 14:30:00
fin : 2025-10-20
2025-10-20
Venez découvrir les collections automne-hiver de plusieurs enseignes.
Les enfants de l’ACLEJ et les résidents se prêtent au jeu du mannequinat pour cette occasion.
Lundi 20 Octobre à 14h30
Sur inscription 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.fr
Les Résidentiels Allée Jean-Claude Brialy Saint-Brevin-les-Pins 44250 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 21 21 21 com@residentiels.fr
English :
Come and discover the autumn-winter collections of several brands.
ACLEJ children and residents will be modeling for the occasion.
Monday October 20 at 2:30pm
Registration: 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.fr
German :
Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie die Herbst- und Winterkollektionen verschiedener Einzelhändler.
Die Kinder der ACLEJ und die Bewohner stellen sich zu diesem Anlass als Models zur Verfügung.
Montag, 20. Oktober um 14.30 Uhr
Nach Anmeldung: 02 40 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.fr
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire le collezioni autunno-inverno di diversi marchi.
I bambini e i residenti di ACLEJ faranno da modelli per l’occasione.
Lunedì 20 ottobre alle 14.30
Iscrizioni: 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.fr
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir las colecciones otoño-invierno de varias marcas.
Los niños y residentes de la ACLEJ serán modelos para la ocasión.
Lunes 20 de octubre a las 14.30 h
Inscripción: 02 40 21 21 21 animationstbrevin@residentiels.fr
