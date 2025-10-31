Défilé Halloween RDV Parking du Pumptrack Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef

Défilé Halloween RDV Parking du Pumptrack Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Défilé Halloween

RDV Parking du Pumptrack Face à la Mairie Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-31 19:15:00

fin : 2025-10-31 19:15:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-31

Viens hanter les rues de Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef monstres et bonbons garantis !

Costumes, rires et frissons rejoins le défilé d’Halloween du Comité des Fêtes ! ‍♂️

Mets ton plus effrayant déguisement et rejoins nous pour hanter les rues de la commune !

Un verre de l’amitié sera offert à la fin du défilé

Infos pratique

parking gratuit à proximité

Découvrez ici tous les événements programmés à Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef .

RDV Parking du Pumptrack Face à la Mairie Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 7 82 44 60 05 comitedesfetesstmichelchefchef@gmail.com

English :

? Come and haunt the streets of Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef: monsters and candy guaranteed!

German :

? Komm und spuke durch die Straßen von Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef: Monster und Süßigkeiten garantiert!

Italiano :

? Venite a infestare le strade di Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef: mostri e dolci garantiti!

Espanol :

? Ven a rondar por las calles de Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef: ¡monstruos y dulces garantizados!

L’événement Défilé Halloween Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef a été mis à jour le 2025-10-15 par I_OT Pornic