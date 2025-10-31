Défilé Halloween RDV Parking du Pumptrack Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef
Défilé Halloween RDV Parking du Pumptrack Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Défilé Halloween
RDV Parking du Pumptrack Face à la Mairie Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Loire-Atlantique
Début : 2025-10-31 19:15:00
fin : 2025-10-31 19:15:00
2025-10-31
Viens hanter les rues de Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef monstres et bonbons garantis !
Costumes, rires et frissons rejoins le défilé d’Halloween du Comité des Fêtes ! ♂️
Mets ton plus effrayant déguisement et rejoins nous pour hanter les rues de la commune !
Un verre de l’amitié sera offert à la fin du défilé
parking gratuit à proximité
RDV Parking du Pumptrack Face à la Mairie Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 7 82 44 60 05 comitedesfetesstmichelchefchef@gmail.com
English :
? Come and haunt the streets of Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef: monsters and candy guaranteed!
German :
? Komm und spuke durch die Straßen von Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef: Monster und Süßigkeiten garantiert!
Italiano :
? Venite a infestare le strade di Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef: mostri e dolci garantiti!
Espanol :
? Ven a rondar por las calles de Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef: ¡monstruos y dulces garantizados!
