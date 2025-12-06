Défis-Thon Sarras

Défis-Thon

De nombreux défis vous sont proposés toute la journée. Organisé par le Conseil Municipal des Jeunes avec le concours des associations. Fil rouge Venez tricoter la plus grande écharpe aux couleurs du Téléthon.

Buvette et petite restauration sur place.

Gymnase Sarras 07370 Ardèche Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 23 04 81

English :

Numerous challenges are on offer all day long. Organized by the Conseil Municipal des Jeunes with the help of associations. Red thread: Come and knit the biggest scarf in Telethon colors.

Refreshments and snacks on site.

German :

Den ganzen Tag über werden Ihnen zahlreiche Herausforderungen angeboten. Organisiert vom Jugendstadtrat in Zusammenarbeit mit den Vereinen. Roter Faden: Stricken Sie den größten Schal in den Farben des Telethon.

Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort.

Italiano :

Un’ampia gamma di sfide è in programma per tutto il giorno. Organizzata dal Consiglio comunale dei giovani con l’aiuto delle associazioni. Filo rosso: venite a sferruzzare la sciarpa più grande con i colori di Telethon.

Rinfreschi e spuntini sul posto.

Espanol :

Durante todo el día se propone una amplia gama de retos. Organizado por el Consejo Municipal de la Juventud con la ayuda de asociaciones. Hilo rojo: Ven a tejer la bufanda más grande con los colores del Teletón.

Refrescos y tentempiés in situ.

