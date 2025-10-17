Dégustation à l’aveugle chez Skywalker vineyards | Vignobles en Scène Château Margüi Châteauvert

Dégustation à l’aveugle chez Skywalker vineyards | Vignobles en Scène

Château Margüi 444 route de Barjols Châteauvert Var

Début : Vendredi 2025-10-17

fin : 2025-10-18

2025-10-17

Au pied des vignes du Château Margüi situé en zone Natura 2000, initiez-vous à la dégustation à l’aveugle et entrez dans l’univers Skywalker Vineyards.

Château Margüi 444 route de Barjols Châteauvert 83670 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 9 77 90 23 18 contact@chateaumargui.com

English :

At the foot of the vineyards of Château Margüi, located in a Natura 2000 zone, learn about blind tasting and enter the world of Skywalker Vineyards.

German :

Am Fuße der Weinberge von Château Margüi, das in einem Natura-2000-Gebiet liegt, können Sie sich in die Blindverkostung einführen lassen und in die Welt von Skywalker Vineyards eintauchen.

Italiano :

Ai piedi dei vigneti di Château Margüi, sito Natura 2000, cimentatevi nella degustazione alla cieca ed entrate nel mondo di Skywalker Vineyards.

Espanol :

Al pie de los viñedos del Château Margüi, sitio Natura 2000, pruebe la cata a ciegas y entre en el mundo de Skywalker Vineyards.

