DÉGUSTATION DANSÉE AUX ROCHES BRUNES (FESTIVAL DES 8) Collioure

DÉGUSTATION DANSÉE AUX ROCHES BRUNES (FESTIVAL DES 8)

15, route de Port Vendres Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 28 – 28 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Début : 2025-07-20 12:00:00

fin : 2025-07-20 13:15:00

2025-07-20

Le Festival des 8 et Les Roches Brunes proposent une dégustation dansée face à la mer. Vins, bouchées et chorégraphie du Ballet Nacional Chileno s’unissent dans une expérience sensorielle inédite imaginée par Mathieu Guilhaumon. Un moment suspendu, entre goût, mouvement et paysage (sur réservation à l’office de tourisme).

15, route de Port Vendres Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 21 06 29 97 contact@groupedes8.com

English :

The Festival des 8 and Les Roches Brunes offer a danced tasting facing the sea. Wine, appetizers and choreography by the Ballet Nacional Chileno come together in a unique sensory experience imagined by Mathieu Guilhaumon. A moment suspended between taste, movement and landscape (reservations required at the tourist office).

German :

Das Festival des 8 und Les Roches Brunes bieten eine getanzte Weinprobe mit Blick auf das Meer an. Weine, Häppchen und die Choreografie des Ballet Nacional Chileno vereinen sich zu einem neuartigen sensorischen Erlebnis, das von Mathieu Guilhaumon erdacht wurde. Ein schwebender Moment zwischen Geschmack, Bewegung und Landschaft (Reservierung bei der Touristeninformation erforderlich).

Italiano :

Il Festival des 8 e Les Roches Brunes propongono una degustazione danzata di fronte al mare. Vini, stuzzichini e coreografie del Ballet Nacional Chileno si uniscono in un’esperienza sensoriale unica, ideata da Mathieu Guilhaumon. Un momento sospeso tra gusto, movimento e paesaggio (prenotazione obbligatoria presso l’Ufficio del Turismo).

Espanol :

El Festival des 8 y Les Roches Brunes proponen una degustación bailada frente al mar. Vinos, aperitivos y coreografías del Ballet Nacional Chileno se unen en una experiencia sensorial única ideada por Mathieu Guilhaumon. Un momento suspendido entre sabor, movimiento y paisaje (reserva obligatoria en la Oficina de Turismo).

