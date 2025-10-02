Dégustation de produits bio, locaux et 100% végétaux par La Boulangerie itinérante La Boulangerie itinérante Place de la Vogue Gillonnay
Dégustation de produits bio, locaux et 100% végétaux par La Boulangerie itinérante Jeudi 2 octobre, 16h00 La Boulangerie itinérante Place de la Vogue Isère
Entrée libre
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-10-02T16:00:00 – 2025-10-02T19:00:00
Fin : 2025-10-02T16:00:00 – 2025-10-02T19:00:00
Au programme :
– de 16H à 19H : dégustation de produits de ma fabrication à Porte des Bonnevaux
La Boulangerie itinérante Place de la Vogue 38260 Gillonnay Gillonnay 38260 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Venez déguster des produits locaux 100% végétaux