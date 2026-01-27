Dégustation de vin Fontaine-Simon

Dégustation de vin Fontaine-Simon vendredi 13 février 2026.

Fontaine-Simon Eure-et-Loir

2026-02-13 19:00:00
2026-02-13 22:00:00

2026-02-13

Dégustation de vin pour ceux qui le souhaitent.
Ouvert à tous avec une musique d'ambiance.

Fontaine-Simon 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire   fontainecafe28240@gmail.com

Wine tasting for those who wish.

