Dégustation de vin Fontaine-Simon
Dégustation de vin Fontaine-Simon vendredi 13 février 2026.
Dégustation de vin
Fontaine-Simon Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-13 19:00:00
fin : 2026-02-13 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-13
Dégustation de vin pour ceux qui le souhaitent.
Ouvert à tous avec une musique d’ambiance. .
Fontaine-Simon 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire fontainecafe28240@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Wine tasting for those who wish.
L’événement Dégustation de vin Fontaine-Simon a été mis à jour le 2026-01-27 par OTs DU PERCHE