Dégustation de vin

Fontaine-Simon Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-13 19:00:00

fin : 2026-02-13 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-13

Dégustation de vin pour ceux qui le souhaitent.

Ouvert à tous avec une musique d’ambiance. .

Fontaine-Simon 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire fontainecafe28240@gmail.com

English :

Wine tasting for those who wish.

