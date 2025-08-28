DEGUSTATION ET VENTE DE VINS EAU THERMALE AVENE Avène

Station thermale Avène Hérault

Dégustation et vente de vins et fromages à Eau Thermale Avène l’Hôtel. Ouvert à tous et toutes. RDV dans l’atrium de l’Hôtel. Informations au 04 67 23 44 45

Station thermale Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 40 25

English :

Wine and cheese tasting and sale at Eau Thermale Avène l?Hôtel. Open to all. Meet in the hotel atrium. Information on 04 67 23 44 45

German :

Weinprobe und Verkauf von Wein und Käse in Eau Thermale Avène l’Hôtel. Offen für alle und jeden. Treffpunkt im Atrium des Hotels. Informationen unter 04 67 23 44 45

Italiano :

Degustazione e vendita di vini e formaggi all’Eau Thermale Avène l’Hôtel. Aperta a tutti. Appuntamento nell’atrio dell’hotel. Informazioni al numero 04 67 23 44 45

Espanol :

Degustación y venta de vinos y quesos en Eau Thermale Avène l’Hôtel. Abierto a todos. Encuentro en el atrio del hotel. Información en el 04 67 23 44 45

