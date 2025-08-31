DÉGUSTATION FRAÎCHEUR AU BALCON GOURMAND Lunel
DÉGUSTATION FRAÎCHEUR AU BALCON GOURMAND Lunel dimanche 31 août 2025.
DÉGUSTATION FRAÎCHEUR AU BALCON GOURMAND
26 Cours Gabriel Péri Lunel Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-31
fin : 2025-08-31
Date(s) :
2025-08-31
Venez découvrir la limonade Bleu d’Occitanie
– Dégustation gratuite
– Offre découverte spéciale sur place
Au Balcon Gourmand, Lunel. La fraîcheur occitane s’invite à votre table ! .
26 Cours Gabriel Péri Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 99 94 78
English :
Discover Bleu d’Occitanie lemonade
German :
Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie die Limonade Bleu d’Occitanie
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire la limonata Bleu d’Occitanie
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir la limonada Bleu d’Occitanie
L’événement DÉGUSTATION FRAÎCHEUR AU BALCON GOURMAND Lunel a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par 34 OT PAYS DE LUNEL