DÉGUSTATION FRAÎCHEUR AU BALCON GOURMAND Lunel

DÉGUSTATION FRAÎCHEUR AU BALCON GOURMAND Lunel dimanche 31 août 2025.

26 Cours Gabriel Péri Lunel Hérault

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-08-31
2025-08-31

Venez découvrir la limonade Bleu d’Occitanie
– Dégustation gratuite
– Offre découverte spéciale sur place

Au Balcon Gourmand, Lunel. La fraîcheur occitane s’invite à votre table !   .

26 Cours Gabriel Péri Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 99 94 78 

English :

Discover Bleu d’Occitanie lemonade

German :

Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie die Limonade Bleu d’Occitanie

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire la limonata Bleu d’Occitanie

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir la limonada Bleu d’Occitanie

L’événement DÉGUSTATION FRAÎCHEUR AU BALCON GOURMAND Lunel a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par 34 OT PAYS DE LUNEL