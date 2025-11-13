DEGUSTATION GRATUITE DE MUSCAT DE LUNEL À L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Lunel

DEGUSTATION GRATUITE DE MUSCAT DE LUNEL À L’OFFICE DE TOURISME

16 Cours Gabriel Péri Lunel Hérault

Début : 2025-11-13

fin : 2025-11-13

2025-11-13

Atelier-dégustation de Muscat proposé par l’Office de Tourisme de Lunel Agglo !

Le jeudi 13 novembre 2025, rendez-vous à 11h à l’Office de Tourisme (16, cours Gabriel Péri à Lunel)

Vigneron présent Christophe Brun du Domaine des Aires à Lunel

Accessible à tout public adulte

Gratuit sur inscription, par téléphone au 04 67 71 01 37 ou à l’accueil de l’office de tourisme

English :

Muscat tasting workshop organized by the Lunel Agglo Tourist Office!

Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11 a.m. at the Tourist Office (16, cours Gabriel Péri, Lunel)

Presenting winemaker: Christophe Brun from Domaine des Aires in Lunel

Open to all adults

Free with registration, by telephone on 04 67 71 01 37 or at the Tourist Office reception desk

German :

Muscat-Workshop mit Verkostung, angeboten vom Fremdenverkehrsamt Lunel Agglo!

Am Donnerstag, den 13. November 2025, Treffpunkt um 11 Uhr im Office de Tourisme (16, cours Gabriel Péri in Lunel)

Anwesender Winzer: Christophe Brun von der Domaine des Aires in Lunel

Für jedes erwachsene Publikum zugänglich

Kostenlos nach Anmeldung, telefonisch unter 04 67 71 01 37 oder am Empfang des Office de Tourisme

Italiano :

Laboratorio di degustazione del moscato organizzato dall’Ufficio del Turismo di Lunel Agglo!

Giovedì 13 novembre 2025, ore 11.00 presso l’Ufficio del Turismo (16, cours Gabriel Péri, Lunel)

Presente il viticoltore: Christophe Brun del Domaine des Aires di Lunel

Aperto a tutti gli adulti

Gratuito con iscrizione, telefonando al numero 04 67 71 01 37 o presso la reception dell’Ufficio del Turismo

Espanol :

¡Taller de degustación de moscatel organizado por la Oficina de Turismo de Lunel Agglo!

Jueves 13 de noviembre de 2025, a las 11:00 h en la Oficina de Turismo (16, cours Gabriel Péri, Lunel)

El viticultor presente: Christophe Brun del Domaine des Aires de Lunel

Abierto a todos los adultos

Gratuito previa inscripción, por teléfono en el 04 67 71 01 37 o en la recepción de la Oficina de Turismo

