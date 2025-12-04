Dégustation Horizons Fermiers Sous la Canopée Romans-sur-Isère

Dégustation Horizons Fermiers

Sous la Canopée Place Jean Jaurès Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-04 17:00:00

fin : 2025-12-04 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-04

Le magasin de producteurs Horizons Fermiers, initié par le lycée horticole Terre d’Horizon, s’installe sous la Canopée, pour un moment gourmand et local ! Venez nombreux !

.

Sous la Canopée Place Jean Jaurès Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 71 25 25 epl.romans@educagri.fr

English :

The Horizons Fermiers farm store, initiated by the Terre d?Horizon horticultural high school, is taking up residence under the Canopée, for a gourmet, local experience! Come one, come all!

L’événement Dégustation Horizons Fermiers Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-11-29 par Valence Romans Tourisme