Dégustation Horizons Fermiers Sous la Canopée Romans-sur-Isère

Sous la Canopée Place Jean Jaurès Romans-sur-Isère Drôme
Début : 2025-12-04 17:00:00
fin : 2025-12-04 19:00:00
2025-12-04
Le magasin de producteurs Horizons Fermiers, initié par le lycée horticole Terre d’Horizon, s’installe sous la Canopée, pour un moment gourmand et local ! Venez nombreux !
Sous la Canopée Place Jean Jaurès Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 71 25 25 epl.romans@educagri.fr
English :
The Horizons Fermiers farm store, initiated by the Terre d?Horizon horticultural high school, is taking up residence under the Canopée, for a gourmet, local experience! Come one, come all!
