DÉJEUNER AU SOUKA BISTROT DES VINS Aniane samedi 18 octobre 2025.
36 Boulevard Saint-Jean Aniane Hérault
Tarif : – – 35 EUR
Début : 2025-10-18
fin : 2025-10-18
2025-10-18
Prolongez l’atelier Vins & Truffes avec le menu du Souka Bistrot des Vins, spécialement signé pour Vignobles en Scène.
Entrée / Plat / Dessert
+33 4 67 57 44 83
English :
Extend the Wine & Truffles workshop with the Souka Bistrot des Vins menu, specially created for Vignobles en Scène.
Starter / Main Course / Dessert
German :
Verlängern Sie den Workshop Wein & Trüffel mit dem Menü des Souka Bistrot des Vins, das speziell für Vignobles en Scène entworfen wurde.
Vorspeise / Hauptgericht / Dessert
Italiano :
Estendete il laboratorio Vino & Tartufi con il menu Souka Bistrot des Vins, creato appositamente per Vignobles en Scène.
Antipasto / Piatto principale / Dessert
Espanol :
Prolongue el taller Vino & Trufas con el menú Souka Bistrot des Vins, especialmente creado para Vignobles en Scène.
Entrante / Plato principal / Postre
