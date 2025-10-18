DÉJEUNER AU SOUKA BISTROT DES VINS Aniane

36 Boulevard Saint-Jean Aniane Hérault

Tarif : – – 35 EUR

Début : 2025-10-18
2025-10-18

Prolongez l’atelier Vins & Truffes avec le menu du Souka Bistrot des Vins, spécialement signé pour Vignobles en Scène.
Entrée / Plat / Dessert
36 Boulevard Saint-Jean Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 44 83 

English :

Extend the Wine & Truffles workshop with the Souka Bistrot des Vins menu, specially created for Vignobles en Scène.
Starter / Main Course / Dessert

German :

Verlängern Sie den Workshop Wein & Trüffel mit dem Menü des Souka Bistrot des Vins, das speziell für Vignobles en Scène entworfen wurde.
Vorspeise / Hauptgericht / Dessert

Italiano :

Estendete il laboratorio Vino & Tartufi con il menu Souka Bistrot des Vins, creato appositamente per Vignobles en Scène.
Antipasto / Piatto principale / Dessert

Espanol :

Prolongue el taller Vino & Trufas con el menú Souka Bistrot des Vins, especialmente creado para Vignobles en Scène.
Entrante / Plato principal / Postre

