DÉJEUNER AU SOUKA BISTROT DES VINS Aniane

36 Boulevard Saint-Jean Aniane Hérault

Tarif : – – 35 EUR

Début : 2025-10-18

Prolongez l’atelier Vins & Truffes avec le menu du Souka Bistrot des Vins, spécialement signé pour Vignobles en Scène.

Entrée / Plat / Dessert

+33 4 67 57 44 83

English :

Extend the Wine & Truffles workshop with the Souka Bistrot des Vins menu, specially created for Vignobles en Scène.

Starter / Main Course / Dessert

German :

Verlängern Sie den Workshop Wein & Trüffel mit dem Menü des Souka Bistrot des Vins, das speziell für Vignobles en Scène entworfen wurde.

Vorspeise / Hauptgericht / Dessert

Italiano :

Estendete il laboratorio Vino & Tartufi con il menu Souka Bistrot des Vins, creato appositamente per Vignobles en Scène.

Antipasto / Piatto principale / Dessert

Espanol :

Prolongue el taller Vino & Trufas con el menú Souka Bistrot des Vins, especialmente creado para Vignobles en Scène.

Entrante / Plato principal / Postre

