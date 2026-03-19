DÉJEUNER DANSANT Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon

DÉJEUNER DANSANT

Place Richelieu PAVILLON NORMAND Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 39 – 39 – EUR

39

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25 12:00:00

fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

Organisé par la FNACA. Réservation avant le 18 avril par téléphone.

Menu

Kir

– Salade gasconne

– Feuilleté de fruits de mer

– Joue de boeuf au Jurançon doux

– Moelleux au caramel

– Vin et café compris 39 .

Place Richelieu PAVILLON NORMAND Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie jeanlouis.blot@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Organized by the FNACA. Reservations by telephone before April 18.

L’événement DÉJEUNER DANSANT Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE