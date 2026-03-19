DÉJEUNER DANSANT Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon
DÉJEUNER DANSANT Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 25 avril 2026.
DÉJEUNER DANSANT
Place Richelieu PAVILLON NORMAND Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 39 – 39 – EUR
39
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 12:00:00
fin : 2026-04-25
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
Organisé par la FNACA. Réservation avant le 18 avril par téléphone.
Menu
Kir
– Salade gasconne
– Feuilleté de fruits de mer
– Joue de boeuf au Jurançon doux
– Moelleux au caramel
– Vin et café compris 39 .
Place Richelieu PAVILLON NORMAND Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie jeanlouis.blot@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Organized by the FNACA. Reservations by telephone before April 18.
L’événement DÉJEUNER DANSANT Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE