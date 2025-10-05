Déjeuner dansant- Pouilly en Auxois Pouilly-en-Auxois
Déjeuner dansant- Pouilly en Auxois Pouilly-en-Auxois dimanche 5 octobre 2025.
Déjeuner dansant- Pouilly en Auxois
Salle polyvalente Pouilly-en-Auxois Côte-d’Or
Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-05 12:00:00
fin : 2025-10-05 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-05
Déjeuner dansant- Pouilly en Auxois, oreganisé par Les Amis de Velard .
Salle polyvalente Pouilly-en-Auxois 21320 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 77 51 05 40
English : Déjeuner dansant- Pouilly en Auxois
German : Déjeuner dansant- Pouilly en Auxois
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Déjeuner dansant- Pouilly en Auxois Pouilly-en-Auxois a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par OT Pouilly Bligny