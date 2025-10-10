Déjeuner in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains 10 octobre 2025 07:00

Haute-Savoie

Déjeuner in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie

Tarif : 105 – 105 – 105 EUR

Début : Vendredi 2025-10-10

fin : 2025-10-10

2025-10-10

Offrez-vous un déjeuner suspendu au-dessus du lac Léman

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman

Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com

English : Déjeuner in the Sky

Enjoy a lunch suspended above Lake Geneva

German : Déjeuner in the Sky

Gönnen Sie sich ein schwebendes Mittagessen über dem Genfer See

Italiano : Déjeuner in the Sky by Benjamin BRETON* « L’auberge de Lucinges » à Lucinges

Concedetevi un pranzo sospeso sul lago di Ginevra

Espanol : Déjeuner in the Sky by Benjamin BRETON* « L’auberge de Lucinges » à Lucinges

Disfrute de un almuerzo suspendido sobre el lago Lemán

