Déjeuner in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains 10 octobre 2025 07:00
Haute-Savoie
Déjeuner in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie
Tarif : 105 – 105 – 105 EUR
Tarif réduit
Prévente exclusive du 1er 9h au 8 juillet 18h
Début : Vendredi 2025-10-10
Offrez-vous un déjeuner suspendu au-dessus du lac Léman
Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman
Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com
English : Déjeuner in the Sky
Enjoy a lunch suspended above Lake Geneva
German : Déjeuner in the Sky
Gönnen Sie sich ein schwebendes Mittagessen über dem Genfer See
Italiano : Déjeuner in the Sky

Concedetevi un pranzo sospeso sul lago di Ginevra
Concedetevi un pranzo sospeso sul lago di Ginevra
Espanol : Déjeuner in the Sky

Disfrute de un almuerzo suspendido sobre el lago Lemán
Disfrute de un almuerzo suspendido sobre el lago Lemán
