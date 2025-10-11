Déjeuner in the Sky by Michele FORTUNATO, restaurant IL LAGO* Four Seasons Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie

Tarif : 150 – 150 – 150 EUR

Tarif réduit

Prévente exclusive du 1er 9h au 8 juillet 18h

Offrez-vous une parenthèse gourmande suspendue au-dessus du lac Léman, aux saveurs de l’Italie raffinée du chef Michele Fortunato, du restaurant étoilé Il Lago à Genève.

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com

English :

Enjoy a gourmet lunch suspended above Lake Geneva, where Italian elegance meets Geneva refinement, crafted by Michelin-starred chef Michele Fortunato of Il Lago restaurant

German :

Genießen Sie ein Gourmet-Mittagessen hoch über dem Genfersee eine kulinarische Reise zwischen italienischer Raffinesse und Genfer Eleganz, kreiert von Sternekoch Michele Fortunato vom Restaurant Il Lago.

Italiano :

Concedetevi una parentesi gastronomica sospesa sul lago di Ginevra, con i raffinati sapori italiani di Michele Fortunato, chef del ristorante stellato Il Lago di Ginevra.

Espanol :

Regálese un interludio gastronómico suspendido sobre el lago Lemán, con los refinados sabores italianos de Michele Fortunato, chef del restaurante Il Lago de Ginebra, galardonado con una estrella Michelin.

