Demain c'est par où ? Regards croisés sur l'avenir des montagnes ARGELES-GAZOST Argelès-Gazost samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Demain c’est par où ? Regards croisés sur l’avenir des montagnes

ARGELES-GAZOST 17 Rue du Général Leclerc Argelès-Gazost Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-09-27 17:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27 21:30:00

2025-09-27

Regards croisés sur l’avenir des montagnes Présenté par la Fondation Clamor Terrae

Clamor Terrae, c’est qui ? La veillée, c’est quoi ?

Clamor Terrae est une fondation pyrénéenne luttant contre l’effondrement de la biodiversité et pour la résilience écologique des territoires.Nous contribuons à la protection, gestion et restauration du patrimoine écologique exceptionnel des Pyrénées.La fondation valorise aussi les savoirs liés au vivant et aux relations Homme-Nature.

Pour cela nous nous appuyons sur un Comité Scientifique nous soutenons des projets de recherche

La veillée, c’est un espace de rencontre entre chercheurs et citoyens.Un pont entre science et société , une façon de traduire le savoir en transformations sociales…et d’y mêler rigueur scientifique & plaisirs de l’apéro !

-17h00 19h00 | Restitution de travaux de recherche

Maëlle Lacoste et Silvia Marzorati partageront leurs études sur les mutations actuelles et à venir du pastoralisme et du tourisme dans les Pyrénées, face au changement climatique;

Deux présentations toutes récentes, en format interactif avec le public, pour découvrir la science en train de se faire.

-19h00 | L’apéro c’est par là !

À défaut de savoir où on va… autant partager un bon moment !Un temps convivial pour prolonger les échanges rencontrer les intervenants imaginer la suite ensemble

Apéro offert par Clamor Terrae;

-20h00 21h30 | Conférence de Vincent Vlès

Accompagner la reconversion des stations de montagne à l’heure des changements globaux

Les sociétés montagnardes et leur économie traversent plusieurs crises climatique, énergétique, économique, mais aussi culturelle. L’économie des loisirs en montagne s’en trouve bouleversée, entre catastrophe annoncée et transformation radicale à inventer.

Vincent Vlès, professeur émérite à l’Université Toulouse Jean-Jaurès, spécialiste des mutations touristiques de la montagne, partagera ses travaux sur

– l’acceptabilité des transitions

– les dépendances économiques et sociales

– le surtourisme et ses impacts négatifs sur les milieux naturels

ARGELES-GAZOST 17 Rue du Général Leclerc Argelès-Gazost 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 75 97 75 18 contact@maisondelamontagne.org

English :

Regards croisés sur l?avenir des montagnes Presented by the Clamor Terrae Foundation

Who is Clamor Terrae? What is the wake?

Clamor Terrae is a Pyrenean foundation fighting against the collapse of biodiversity and for the ecological resilience of territories.We contribute to the protection, management and restoration of the exceptional ecological heritage of the Pyrenees.The foundation also promotes knowledge linked to life and to the relationship between Man and Nature.

To do this, we rely on a Scientific Committee and support research projects

La Veillée is a meeting place for researchers and citizens, a bridge between science and society, a way of translating knowledge into social transformations? and of combining scientific rigor with the pleasures of an aperitif!

-17h00 ? 7:00 pm | Research presentations

Maëlle Lacoste and Silvia Marzorati will share their studies on current and future changes in pastoralism and tourism in the Pyrenees, in the face of climate change;

Two very recent presentations, in an interactive format with the public, to discover science in the making.

-19h00 | The aperitif is this way!

If you don’t know where you’re going… you might as well share a good time! A convivial time to: extend exchanges meet the speakers imagine what’s next together

Aperitif offered by Clamor Terrae;

-20h00 ? 21h30 | Vincent Vlès’s conference

Supporting the reconversion of mountain resorts in the face of global change

Mountain societies and their economies are going through several crises: climatic, energy, economic and cultural. The mountain leisure economy has been turned upside down, between predicted catastrophe and radical transformation.

Vincent Vlès, professor emeritus at Toulouse Jean-Jaurès University and a specialist in changes in mountain tourism, will share his work on

– the acceptability of transitions

– economic and social dependency

– overtourism and its negative impact on natural environments

German :

Gekreuzte Blicke auf die Zukunft der Berge Präsentiert von der Clamor Terrae Foundation

Clamor Terrae, wer ist das? Was ist die Mahnwache?

Clamor Terrae ist eine Stiftung in den Pyrenäen, die gegen den Verlust der Biodiversität und für die ökologische Widerstandsfähigkeit der Gebiete kämpft. Wir tragen zum Schutz, zur Verwaltung und zur Wiederherstellung des außergewöhnlichen ökologischen Erbes der Pyrenäen bei.

Zu diesem Zweck: stützen wir uns auf einen wissenschaftlichen Ausschuss unterstützen wir Forschungsprojekte

Die Mahnwache ist ein Ort der Begegnung zwischen Forschern und Bürgern, eine Brücke zwischen Wissenschaft und Gesellschaft, eine Art, Wissen in soziale Veränderungen umzusetzen, und eine Mischung aus wissenschaftlicher Strenge und Aperitif-Vergnügen!

-17h00 ? 19.00 Uhr | Vorstellung von Forschungsarbeiten

Maëlle Lacoste und Silvia Marzorati werden ihre Studien über die aktuellen und zukünftigen Veränderungen der Weidewirtschaft und des Tourismus in den Pyrenäen angesichts des Klimawandels präsentieren;

Zwei brandneue Präsentationen, die in einem interaktiven Format mit dem Publikum durchgeführt werden, um einen Einblick in die Wissenschaft zu geben, die gerade gemacht wird.

-19:00 | Zum Aperitif geht es hier lang!

Wenn man nicht weiß, wohin man geht, kann man auch einfach einen schönen Moment teilen! Eine gesellige Zeit, um: den Austausch zu verlängern, die Redner zu treffen und gemeinsam die nächsten Schritte zu planen

Der Aperitif wird von Clamor Terrae angeboten;

-20:00 21:30 | Vortrag von Vincent Vlès

Die Umstellung von Bergstationen im Zeitalter des globalen Wandels begleiten

Die Berggesellschaften und ihre Wirtschaft durchlaufen mehrere Krisen: Klima-, Energie-, Wirtschafts- und Kulturkrisen. Die Freizeitwirtschaft in den Bergen wird dadurch erschüttert, zwischen angekündigter Katastrophe und radikalem Wandel, der noch erfunden werden muss.

Vincent Vlès, emeritierter Professor an der Universität Toulouse Jean-Jaurès und Spezialist für den touristischen Wandel in den Bergen, wird seine Arbeiten zu folgenden Themen vorstellen:

– die Akzeptabilität von Übergängen

– wirtschaftliche und soziale Abhängigkeiten

– übertourismus und seine negativen Auswirkungen auf die natürliche Umwelt

Italiano :

Prospettive sul futuro delle montagne Presentato dalla Fondazione Clamor Terrae

Chi è Clamor Terrae? Cos’è la veglia?

Clamor Terrae è una fondazione pirenaica che lotta contro il crollo della biodiversità e per la resilienza ecologica dei territori. Contribuiamo alla protezione, alla gestione e al ripristino dell’eccezionale patrimonio ecologico dei Pirenei. La fondazione promuove inoltre la conoscenza legata alla vita e al rapporto tra uomo e natura.

A tal fine, ci avvaliamo di un Comitato scientifico e sosteniamo progetti di ricerca

La Veillée è un luogo d’incontro tra ricercatori e pubblico, un ponte tra scienza e società, un modo per tradurre la conoscenza in cambiamento sociale e un modo per combinare il rigore scientifico con il piacere di un aperitivo!

-17h00 ? 19:00 | Presentazione dei lavori di ricerca

Maëlle Lacoste e Silvia Marzorati condivideranno i loro studi sui cambiamenti attuali e futuri della pastorizia e del turismo nei Pirenei di fronte ai cambiamenti climatici;

Due presentazioni molto recenti, in un formato interattivo con il pubblico, per scoprire la scienza in divenire.

-19.00 | L’aperitivo è da quella parte!

Se non si sa dove si va, tanto vale condividere un po’ di tempo! Un momento di convivialità per: ampliare le discussioni incontrare i relatori immaginare insieme le prossime tappe

Aperitivo a cura di Clamor Terrae;

-20.00-21.30 | Conferenza di Vincent Vlès

Sostenere la riconversione delle località montane di fronte al cambiamento globale

Le società di montagna e le loro economie stanno attraversando una serie di crisi: climatica, energetica, economica e culturale. L’economia del tempo libero in montagna è stata stravolta, con una catastrofe annunciata e un cambiamento radicale ancora da inventare.

Vincent Vlès, professore emerito dell’Università di Tolosa Jean-Jaurès e specialista dei cambiamenti nel turismo di montagna, condividerà il suo lavoro su

– l’accettabilità del cambiamento

– la dipendenza economica e sociale

– l’overtourism e il suo impatto negativo sugli ambienti naturali

Espanol :

Perspectivas sobre el futuro de las montañas Presentado por la Fundación Clamor Terrae

¿Quién es Clamor Terrae? ¿Qué es la vigilia?

Clamor Terrae es una fundación pirenaica que lucha contra el colapso de la biodiversidad y por la resiliencia ecológica de los territorios. Contribuimos a la protección, gestión y restauración del excepcional patrimonio ecológico de los Pirineos. La fundación también promueve el conocimiento vinculado a la vida y la relación entre el Hombre y la Naturaleza.

Para ello, nos apoyamos en un Comité Científico y apoyamos proyectos de investigación

La Veillée es un lugar de encuentro entre investigadores y público en general, un puente entre ciencia y sociedad, una forma de traducir el conocimiento en cambio social… ¡y una manera de combinar el rigor científico con los placeres de un aperitivo!

-17h00 ? 19h00 | Presentación de trabajos de investigación

Maëlle Lacoste y Silvia Marzorati compartirán sus estudios sobre los cambios actuales y futuros del pastoralismo y el turismo en los Pirineos frente al cambio climático;

Dos presentaciones muy recientes, en un formato interactivo con el público, para descubrir la ciencia en ciernes.

-19.00 h | ¡El aperitivo está por allí!

Un momento de convivencia para: ampliar los debates conocer a los ponentes imaginar juntos lo que vendrá después

Aperitivo organizado por Clamor Terrae;

-20.00 a 21.30 h | Conferencia de Vincent Vlès

Apoyar la reconversión de las estaciones de montaña frente al cambio global

Las sociedades de montaña y sus economías atraviesan una serie de crisis: climática, energética, económica y cultural. La economía del ocio en la montaña se ha puesto patas arriba, con el desastre anunciado y el cambio radical aún por inventar.

Vincent Vlès, profesor emérito de la Universidad Jean-Jaurès de Toulouse y especialista en los cambios del turismo de montaña, compartirá sus trabajos sobre

– la aceptabilidad del cambio

– la dependencia económica y social

– el sobreturismo y su impacto negativo en los entornos naturales

