Demo Days GRATUITS ABI School ABI School Paris

Pour célébrer le lancement de nos ateliers, ABI School organise quatre journées d’ateliers gratuits pour les enfants de 6 à 16 ans !

Quoi ?

Trois ateliers bilingues (français/anglais) — « Crée ton propre jeu », « L’IA : comment et pourquoi ? » et « Comporte-toi comme un ordinateur ! » — sont proposés ENTIÈREMENT GRATUITEMENT, en petits groupes adaptés à l’âge des enfants.

Quand ?

– les 24 et 25 janvier 2026

– 31 janvier et 1 février 2026.

Où ?

12 rue Claude Pouillet, 75017 Paris

Pour participer, inscrivez-vous via le lien suivant: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfy5O0mHaf…/viewform…

Besoin de plus d’informations ? Contactez-nous à office@abischool.fr

In order to celebrate the launch of our workshops, ABI School is holding four days of free workshops for children ages 6 to 16!

What?

Three workshops – “Create Your Own Game”, “AI: How & Why?” and “Behave like a Computer!” – are offered COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE for children in small groups based on their age

When?

Mark your calendars: multiple sessions available on the weekends of January 24th-25th and January 31st – February 1st, 2026

Where?

12 rue Claude Pouillet, 75017 Paris

If you plan to attend, scan the QR code or visit the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfy5O0mHaf9TBfyISah0lnX7DYlEo79nlox_K5XrXL5lpjtwg/viewform?usp=header

For more information, feel free to reach out to office@abischool.fr

ABI School 12 rue Claude Pouillet 75017 Paris

