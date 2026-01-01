Demo Days GRATUITS ABI School ABI School Paris
Demo Days GRATUITS ABI School ABI School Paris samedi 24 janvier 2026.
Pour célébrer le lancement de nos ateliers, ABI School organise quatre journées d’ateliers gratuits pour les enfants de 6 à 16 ans !
Quoi ?
Trois ateliers bilingues (français/anglais) — « Crée ton propre jeu », « L’IA : comment et pourquoi ? » et « Comporte-toi comme un ordinateur ! » — sont proposés ENTIÈREMENT GRATUITEMENT, en petits groupes adaptés à l’âge des enfants.
Quand ?
– les 24 et 25 janvier 2026
– 31 janvier et 1 février 2026.
Où ?
12 rue Claude Pouillet, 75017 Paris
Pour participer, inscrivez-vous via le lien suivant: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfy5O0mHaf…/viewform…
Besoin de plus d’informations ? Contactez-nous à office@abischool.fr
_____________________________________________________________________________________
In order to celebrate the launch of our workshops, ABI School is holding four days of free workshops for children ages 6 to 16!
What?
Three workshops – “Create Your Own Game”, “AI: How & Why?” and “Behave like a Computer!” – are offered COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE for children in small groups based on their age
When?
Mark your calendars: multiple sessions available on the weekends of January 24th-25th and January 31st – February 1st, 2026
Where?
12 rue Claude Pouillet, 75017 Paris
If you plan to attend, scan the QR code or visit the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfy5O0mHaf9TBfyISah0lnX7DYlEo79nlox_K5XrXL5lpjtwg/viewform?usp=header
For more information, feel free to reach out to office@abischool.fr
Venez rencontrer notre équipe et découvrir nos ateliers STIAM (Sciences, Technologies, Ingénierie, Arts et Mathématiques) lors de nos Demo Days gratuits !
Du samedi 31 janvier 2026 au dimanche 01 février 2026 :
dimanche
de 13h00 à 16h30
samedi
de 10h30 à 16h30
Du samedi 24 janvier 2026 au dimanche 25 janvier 2026 :
dimanche
de 13h00 à 16h30
samedi
de 10h30 à 16h30
gratuit
Ateliers gratuits – inscription en ligne obligatoire (pour des raisons d’organisation)
Public enfants et jeunes. A partir de 6 ans. Jusqu’à 16 ans.
Horaire : année-mois-jour-heure
début : 2026-01-24T11:30:00+01:00
fin : 2026-02-01T17:30:00+01:00
Date(s) : 2026-01-24T10:30:00+02:00_2026-01-24T16:30:00+02:00;2026-01-25T13:00:00+02:00_2026-01-25T16:30:00+02:00;2026-01-31T10:30:00+02:00_2026-01-31T16:30:00+02:00;2026-02-01T13:00:00+02:00_2026-02-01T16:30:00+02:00
ABI School 12 rue Claude Pouillet 75017 Paris
https://fb.me/e/45ODabbFA office@abischool.fr https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576053647165 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576053647165
Afficher la carte du lieu ABI School et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire