DÉMODÉ, CONCERT HOMMAGE À JEAN-JACQUES GOLDMAN Prades
dimanche 25 octobre 2026 · Prades
Informations pratiques
Prades
DÉMODÉ, CONCERT HOMMAGE À JEAN-JACQUES GOLDMAN
Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base – plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-25 15:00:00
fin : 2026-10-25
Date(s) :
2026-10-25
Les Choeurs d’artichaut présentent un concert acoustique en hommage à Jean-Jacques Goldman. Spectacle organisé par PRAD’ANIM! Billetterie sur place – réservations au 06 21 48 57 98
.
Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 21 48 57 98
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Les Choeurs d’artichaut will perform an acoustic concert in tribute to Jean-Jacques Goldman. Event organized by PRAD’ANIM! Tickets available at the door—reservations at 06 21 48 57 98
L’événement DÉMODÉ, CONCERT HOMMAGE À JEAN-JACQUES GOLDMAN Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-09-07 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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