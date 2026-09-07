Informations pratiques

Prades

DÉMODÉ, CONCERT HOMMAGE À JEAN-JACQUES GOLDMAN

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base – plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-25 15:00:00

fin : 2026-10-25

Date(s) :

2026-10-25

Les Choeurs d’artichaut présentent un concert acoustique en hommage à Jean-Jacques Goldman. Spectacle organisé par PRAD’ANIM! Billetterie sur place – réservations au 06 21 48 57 98

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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 21 48 57 98

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Les Choeurs d’artichaut will perform an acoustic concert in tribute to Jean-Jacques Goldman. Event organized by PRAD’ANIM! Tickets available at the door—reservations at 06 21 48 57 98

L’événement DÉMODÉ, CONCERT HOMMAGE À JEAN-JACQUES GOLDMAN Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-09-07 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO