DÉMONSTRATION D'ALLUMAGE DU FEU Aurignac mardi 23 décembre 2025.
MUSÉE DE L'AURIGNACIEN Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-12-23 16:00:00
fin : 2025-12-30
2025-12-23 2025-12-30
Le musée vous offre la possibilité de découvrir cet art de la nuit des temps. Passionnant !
Découvrez les techniques d’allumage du feu utilisées par nos ancêtres.
Tout public .
MUSÉE DE L'AURIGNACIEN Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 90 72 accueil@musee-aurignacien.com
English :
The museum offers you the chance to discover this art from the dawn of time. A fascinating experience!
