DÉMONSTRATION D’ALLUMAGE DU FEU

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Le musée vous offre la possibilité de découvrir cet art de la nuit des temps. Passionnant !

Découvrez les techniques d’allumage du feu utilisées par nos ancêtres.

Tout public .

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 90 72 accueil@musee-aurignacien.com

English :

The museum offers you the chance to discover this art from the dawn of time. A fascinating experience!

