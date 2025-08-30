Démonstration d’impression et visite de l’exposition’Kitchen Print Biennale de l’estampe faite maison’ Bibliothèque, bmi d’Épinal. Épinal

samedi 30 août 2025.

Démonstration d’impression et visite de l’exposition’Kitchen Print Biennale de l’estampe faite maison’

Bibliothèque, bmi d’Épinal. 48 rue Saint Michel Épinal Vosges

Gratuit

Samedi 2025-08-30 10:00:00

2025-08-30 12:30:00

2025-08-30

Démonstration d’impression à la cuillère d’une Kitchen lithographie par son inventrice et exposition d’estampes (gravures, kitchen lithographies, linogravures…) réalisées par plus d’une centaine d’artistes de différents continents. Exposition en outre du livre d’art de l’artiste Clair Arthur imprimé en Kitchen litho et au pochoir par l’Atelier Kitchen Print.

Démonstration à la bmi d’Épinal. Pour petits et grands. Accessible à tout public.

Site bibliothèque bmi d’Épinal https://bmi.agglo-epinal.fr/Tout public

Bibliothèque, bmi d’Épinal. 48 rue Saint Michel Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 66 12 27 15 atelier.kitchen.print@gmail.com

English :

Demonstration of Kitchen lithography spoon-printing by its inventor, and exhibition of prints (etchings, kitchen lithographs, linocuts, etc.) by over a hundred artists from different continents. The exhibition also features an art book by artist Clair Arthur, printed in Kitchen litho and stencilled by Atelier Kitchen Print.

Demonstration at Épinal’s bmi. For young and old. Open to all.

Épinal bmi library website https://bmi.agglo-epinal.fr/

German :

Demonstration des Löffeldrucks einer Kitchen Lithography durch ihre Erfinderin und Ausstellung von Drucken (Radierungen, Kitchen Lithographies, Linolschnitte…) von über hundert Künstlern aus verschiedenen Kontinenten. Außerdem Ausstellung des Kunstbuchs des Künstlers Clair Arthur, das vom Atelier Kitchen Print in Kitchen Litho und mit Schablonen gedruckt wurde.

Vorführung in der bmi von Épinal. Für kleine und große Kinder. Für jedes Publikum zugänglich.

Website Bibliothek bmi d’Épinal https://bmi.agglo-epinal.fr/

Italiano :

Dimostrazione della stampa a cucchiaio in litografia Kitchen da parte del suo inventore ed esposizione di stampe (acqueforti, litografie Kitchen, linoleografie, ecc.) di oltre cento artisti provenienti da diversi continenti. Verrà inoltre esposto un libro d’arte dell’artista Clair Arthur, stampato in Kitchen litho e inciso dall’Atelier Kitchen Print.

Dimostrazione al bmi di Épinal. Per grandi e piccini. Aperta a tutti.

Sito web della biblioteca di Épinal https://bmi.agglo-epinal.fr/

Espanol :

Demostración de impresión con cuchara en litografía Kitchen a cargo de su inventor y exposición de grabados (aguafuertes, litografías Kitchen, linograbados, etc.) de más de cien artistas de distintos continentes. También se expondrá un libro de arte del artista Clair Arthur, impreso en litografía Kitchen y estarcido por el Atelier Kitchen Print.

Demostración en el bmi de Épinal. Para jóvenes y mayores. Abierto a todos.

Página web de la biblioteca de Épinal https://bmi.agglo-epinal.fr/

