Dépistage de prévention ICOPE Domitys Royan

Dépistage de prévention ICOPE Domitys Royan lundi 6 octobre 2025.

Dépistage de prévention ICOPE

Domitys 8 bd de la Perche Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-10-06 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-06 17:00:00

2025-10-06

Destiné aux personnes à partir de 60 ans, organisé avec la DAC17. Pour profiter et faire ce que vous aimez le plus longtemps possible !

Domitys 8 bd de la Perche Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 38 91 00 royan@domitys.fr

English :

For people aged 60 and over, organized with DAC17. Enjoy doing what you love for as long as possible!

German :

Richtet sich an Personen ab 60 Jahren und wird in Zusammenarbeit mit der DAC17 organisiert. Damit Sie so lange wie möglich genießen und das tun können, was Sie lieben!

Italiano :

Per persone di 60 anni e oltre, organizzato con il DAC17. Godetevi ciò che amate il più a lungo possibile!

Espanol :

Para mayores de 60 años, organizado con el DAC17. ¡Disfruta haciendo lo que te gusta durante el mayor tiempo posible!

L'événement Dépistage de prévention ICOPE Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17