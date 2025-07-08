DES LIVRES À LA PLAGE – Valras-Plage, 8 juillet 2025 07:00, Valras-Plage.

Hérault

Début : 2025-07-08

fin : 2025-08-31

2025-07-08

Située près du poste de secours central, cette bibliothèque de plage vous invite à découvrir bandes dessinées, polars, romans, journaux, magazines et jeux de société, le tout dans un cadre relaxant, confortablement installé sur un transat face à la mer. .

Avenue Jean Moulin

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr

English :

Close to the central lifeguard station, this beach library offers comics, novels, newspapers and games, all to be enjoyed comfortably on a deckchair facing the sea.

German :

In der Nähe der zentralen Rettungsstation bietet diese Strandbibliothek Comics, Romane, Zeitungen und Spiele, die Sie bequem auf einer Sonnenliege mit Blick auf das Meer genießen können.

Italiano :

Vicino alla stazione centrale dei bagnini, questa biblioteca sulla spiaggia offre fumetti, romanzi, giornali e giochi, da gustare comodamente su una sdraio di fronte al mare.

Espanol :

Cerca del puesto central de socorrismo, esta biblioteca de playa ofrece cómics, novelas, periódicos y juegos, todo para disfrutar cómodamente en una tumbona frente al mar.

