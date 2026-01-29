DES OBJETS ARCHEOLOGIQUES SORTENT DES RESERVES ARCHEOLOGIQUES A TAUTAVEL

Avenue Léon Jean Grégory Tautavel Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 4

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-15

fin : 2026-06-30

Date(s) :

2026-02-15

L’Objet du Mois 2026 Des objets archéologiques sortent des réserves à Tautavel

Vous pensiez tout connaître du Musée de Préhistoire de Tautavel ? Détrompez-vous. En 2026, nous vous ouvrons les portes de l’invisible. Un dimanche par mois, vivez une rencontre privilégiée avec notre conservateur des collections autour d’une pièce archéologique exceptionnelle, extraite spécialement de nos réserves po

.

Avenue Léon Jean Grégory Tautavel 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 29 07 76 contact@450000ans.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L?Objet du Mois 2026: Archaeological objects come out of storage at Tautavel

You thought you knew everything about the Tautavel Museum of Prehistory? Think again. In 2026, we’re opening the doors to the invisible. One Sunday a month, enjoy a privileged encounter with our collections curator around an exceptional archaeological piece, specially extracted from our reserves for the first time

L’événement DES OBJETS ARCHEOLOGIQUES SORTENT DES RESERVES ARCHEOLOGIQUES A TAUTAVEL Tautavel a été mis à jour le 2026-01-27 par CDT66