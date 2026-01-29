DES OBJETS ARCHEOLOGIQUES SORTENT DES RESERVES ARCHEOLOGIQUES A TAUTAVEL Tautavel
DES OBJETS ARCHEOLOGIQUES SORTENT DES RESERVES ARCHEOLOGIQUES A TAUTAVEL
Avenue Léon Jean Grégory Tautavel Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 4
Tarif enfant
Début : 2026-02-15
fin : 2026-06-30
2026-02-15
L’Objet du Mois 2026 Des objets archéologiques sortent des réserves à Tautavel
Vous pensiez tout connaître du Musée de Préhistoire de Tautavel ? Détrompez-vous. En 2026, nous vous ouvrons les portes de l’invisible. Un dimanche par mois, vivez une rencontre privilégiée avec notre conservateur des collections autour d’une pièce archéologique exceptionnelle, extraite spécialement de nos réserves po
Avenue Léon Jean Grégory Tautavel 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 29 07 76 contact@450000ans.com
English :
L?Objet du Mois 2026: Archaeological objects come out of storage at Tautavel
You thought you knew everything about the Tautavel Museum of Prehistory? Think again. In 2026, we’re opening the doors to the invisible. One Sunday a month, enjoy a privileged encounter with our collections curator around an exceptional archaeological piece, specially extracted from our reserves for the first time
